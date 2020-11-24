Donald Pleasants Baird, 94 of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Southside Regional Medical Center. He died from complications following a fall at home. Born in Petersburg, VA on September 29, 1926, he was the son of the late Henry Ruffin Baird and Katherine Nichols Baird. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Baird Kennedy and nieces, Sharon and Karen. Donald graduated from Petersburg High School in 1943 and attended William and Mary for one year. He was a veteran of WWII and proudly served as a US Marine. He joined Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg when he was ten years old, and has been a faithful member ever since, serving as an Elder from 1952-1988. He was recently given the honorary title of Elder Emeritus by the Session of the church. He was a very active member of the Congregational Care Committee of his church, visiting the sick and sending cards. Donald never knew a stranger and was always ready to give a hug. He always enjoyed attending an exercise class at the Senior Center in Colonial Heights. Donald worked tirelessly to support his family and instilled a valuable work ethic in his children. He was an agent for MetLife Insurance and later for Prudential Insurance. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peggy, their children, Donald Martin Baird (Karla), Anne Baird Cizek (Billy), Forrest Clayton Baird (Clare) and Susan Baird Reinhardt (Robin); 9 grandchildren, Aaron, Jennifer, Daniel, William, Jeffrey, Leah, Edmund, Oliver and Jackson; 9 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Makenzie, Madelyn, Charlotte, Ella, Sophia, Nolan, Asher and Ethan. He is also survived by his nephew, John Kennedy (Angela), and his special friends, Judy Minor, Arvid Van Dyke, Jay Cohen, Dick Peterson, and Arch Wallace. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Monday November 30, 2020 at Second Presbyterian Church 419 W. Washington Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Please follow the CDC and the State of Virginia guidelines when attending the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.