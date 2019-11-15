|
Donald Vandyke, 73, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. He was born on November 11, 1945, to Ferby Rowe and Perry Lee Vandyke.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a sister, Nell Vandyke (Dean); a brother, Robert Vandyke; a devoted niece, Brandy Napier; a very devoted niece that he raised as a daughter, Gayle Blakes; a very, very devoted friend, Gayle Sykes; a very devoted brother-in-law, Jimmy Dean; four devoted godchildren, Carl Blakes, Sr., Michael Blakes, Monica Prosise, and Leslie Morse; a devoted friend, Davon McDaniel, Sr.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019