Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD VANDYKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD VANDYKE


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD VANDYKE Obituary
Donald Vandyke, 73, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. He was born on November 11, 1945, to Ferby Rowe and Perry Lee Vandyke.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a sister, Nell Vandyke (Dean); a brother, Robert Vandyke; a devoted niece, Brandy Napier; a very devoted niece that he raised as a daughter, Gayle Blakes; a very, very devoted friend, Gayle Sykes; a very devoted brother-in-law, Jimmy Dean; four devoted godchildren, Carl Blakes, Sr., Michael Blakes, Monica Prosise, and Leslie Morse; a devoted friend, Davon McDaniel, Sr.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -