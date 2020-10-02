Donna Jean Quinn, 66, of Matoaca, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born on January 31, 1954 in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Sarah Jenkins Cromwell. Donna was a retired EMT with the Ettrick Matoaca Rescue Squad. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Quinn; daughter, Kimberly Quinn; granddaughter, Abbigail Quinn; sisters, Robbie White and Geraldine Eaton; brother, Robert Cromwell Jr. all of Fredericktown, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Support Center of the Tri-Cities, 700 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.