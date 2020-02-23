|
Donna Kay Hudson King, 61, of Dinwiddie, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 9. Survived by her mother, Sarah Bridgeman Arterburn of Dinwiddie and sister, Beverly "Bev" Hudson Millirons of Hopewell and husband Rick. She was the daughter of the late Arthur "Ray" Hudson of Dinwiddie. She was preceded in death by her older infant brother, Donnie Ray Hudson and brother, T. Scott Trimmer of Dinwiddie. She also leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Smith Baker of Hopewell. Also, 2 grandsons, Michael Edmonds of South Hill and Landen Baker of Hopewell. Her granddaughter, Terry Edmonds and great grandson, Jakhi Alexander, both of Hopewell. Donna left behind 2 nephews, Winston Trimmer of Dinwiddie and Aaron Trimmer of Richmond and 1 great niece, Avery Trimmer of Dinwiddie. Donna loved her other extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Feb.29 th at 11am at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Monetary donations can be made to Smyrna Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020