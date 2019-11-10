Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
DONNA LEAKE


1953 - 2019
DONNA LEAKE Obituary
Donna Jean Lyon Leake, 66, of Matoaca, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1953 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Donald E. and Mary Mayes Lyon. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Steven E. Leake. She retired after many years of service as an IRA Specialist with Scott & Stringfellow Inc.
Donna is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Michael Leake; brother, David Lyon and his wife Sherry; sister, Debi Cunningham; nieces, Lauren Gilbert, Erica Cunningham, and Tina Spiers; and nephew, Brian Cunningham.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Court Glen Allen, Virginia 23060, or to the Massey Cancer Center P.O. Box 980037 Richmond, Virginia 23298.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, Colonial Heights Chapel, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
