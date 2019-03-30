|
On Monday, March 25, 2019, God in his infinite wisdom called his son, Dontrell Montrea Foreman, affectionately known as "Montrell," home. Montrell was born to Ronald Cates and Vanessa Renee Tolbert in Richmond, VA.
Montrell was the grandson of the maternal grandparent, Winnie Foreman and the late James E. Foreman, and paternal grandparents, Joe Cates and Clara Cates.
Montrell was baptized at an early age at The Greater Bethesda Bibleway Church in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg Public Schools, where he also played football. He had a love for fishing, swimming, and music. Montrell was always known as the life of the party. Montrell was employed at Walmart Distribution, Boar's Head and later at Motel 6.
Montrell Leaves to cherish his memories: his loving mother, Vanessa R. Tolbert of Petersburg, VA; wife, Karie S. Foreman of Petersburg, VA; sons, Kweisi Penn of Chester, VA, Keith Self and Roy Self, both of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Asari Spencer (Max), Marchita Cates and Shammorrow Houp, all of Petersburg, VA; nieces, Madison Spencer and Kynesha Houp; nephews, Caden Spencer, Marque Cates, Malik Coleman-Cates, and Lamondre Smith.
He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name. But among them all a very beloved friend, Shawneea King.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Gary S. Foreman, Abundant Life Church of Christ of Mechanicsville, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 12:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
