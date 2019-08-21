|
|
Mrs. Dora Lee Fields of Stony Creek, VA, departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab Center, Dinwiddie, VA. She was born October 11, 1932, to the late Ruth Prosise and Willie Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Prosise and Willie Jones; son, Carroll Thomas Fields; brothers, David Prosise and George Prosise; granddaughter, Leanette Denise "Tina" Jarrell.
Dora Lee was a very loving person who loved to cook, work, attend church and she loved her family unconditionally.
She is survived by her devoted children, Linda M. Gregory (Jacob), Nancy L. Shell (William), Barbara Roney, Beatrice Flowers (Robert), Selester Robinson, MacArthur Fields and Ronnie Fields; sisters, Irene Rose (Jack), Louise Prosise, Josephine Prosise and Ann Roberts; brothers, Vincent Procise, Curtis Prosise, William Rose and Harvell Prosise. A legacy of devoted grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved as her own; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends, devoted Gail and John Mabry, Margaret Richardson, Annie Peavy, Mary Hill, Lucy Hill and Ethel Pulliam.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Rev. George Mayes, Pastor, and Rev. Antonel Myler, Pastor of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, Danville, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family may be contacted by calling Linda Gregory (804) 861-0329, Barbara Roney (804) 712-9583 or Nancy Shells (804) 478-7870.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019