Mrs. Dora Mae Johnson, 69, of 50 Cavalier Square, Apt. 309, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on September 16, 2020 in Petersburg, VA. She was born on July 21, 1951 to John Thomas Russell and the late Leck Martin in Brooklyn, NY.
Dora was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Ozone Park, NY. She was employed as a Corrections Officer at Sussex I State Prison I. Dora's favorite pastime was doing arts & crafts.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Bailous Johnson; mother Leck Martin; grandson, Brandon Law; and her brothers, George Edward Russell, John Thomas Russell and James Allen Russell.
Dora leaves precious memories of her love: to her children, Andre Law, Clarissa Law, Dennis Law, and Adwanna Howard; grandchildren, Phillip Law, Gerald Crockett, Jr., Shu'Qiyra Al-Asia, Oryan Law, Javon King, Nikieya Jefferson, Brandon Law, and Christina Hunt; great grandchildren, Ny'Asia Law, Aiden Law, Halo Law, C. Jefferson; her father, John T. Russell; sister, Margaret Russell; aunts, Lorrine Thomas, Corrine Thomas, and Mable Stith of Lawrenceville, VA; loving god-children, Cal and Rhonda Jones, Nathaniel and Paula Neal; devoted aide, Carlisa Avery; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.