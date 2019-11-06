|
Dorcas Lewis Burton, 77, of Petersburg, left us on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ivey Foreman and Caroline Plummer Lewis.
She is survived by her children, Walter Scott Burton, II, Mary Caroline Wilson Burton, and Joel Christopher Burton (Tracey); grandchildren, Walter Scott Burton, III, Virginia Christine Burton, and Audrey Caroline Conner; sister, Caroline Lewis Vest.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019