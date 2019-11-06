Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORCAS BURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORCAS LEWIS BURTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORCAS LEWIS BURTON Obituary
Dorcas Lewis Burton, 77, of Petersburg, left us on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ivey Foreman and Caroline Plummer Lewis.
She is survived by her children, Walter Scott Burton, II, Mary Caroline Wilson Burton, and Joel Christopher Burton (Tracey); grandchildren, Walter Scott Burton, III, Virginia Christine Burton, and Audrey Caroline Conner; sister, Caroline Lewis Vest.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORCAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -