1/
DORIEN L. FROST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorien L. Frost (Bunt), 88, passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecil Merritt; brother, John C. Merritt; sister, Gloria L. Sullivan (Jackie); husband, Bobby E. Frost; son, Robert E. Frost.

Dorien is survived by her sister, Edith M. Goyne; daughter, Loretta F. Hitchcock (Tommy); grandson, Robert E. Frost, II (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; loving and devoted friends, Katelin Leonard, and Cindy Legg.

The family will receive friends, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA., where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to James River Hospice for their care and compassion in caring of Bunt.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Service
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved