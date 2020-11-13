Dorien L. Frost (Bunt), 88, passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecil Merritt; brother, John C. Merritt; sister, Gloria L. Sullivan (Jackie); husband, Bobby E. Frost; son, Robert E. Frost.
Dorien is survived by her sister, Edith M. Goyne; daughter, Loretta F. Hitchcock (Tommy); grandson, Robert E. Frost, II (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; loving and devoted friends, Katelin Leonard, and Cindy Legg.
The family will receive friends, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA., where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to James River Hospice for their care and compassion in caring of Bunt.
