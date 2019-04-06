Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Doris Ann Flower, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away April 4, 2019. A native of Mount Carmel, PA, she lived in Front Royal, VA, Washington, D.C., and Maryland before settling in Colonial Heights with her husband and best friend of 56 years, Thomas A. Flower.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Paul Spieles and Helen Trail Lake Spieles; and brothers, Richard W. Spieles (Patricia) and Paul T. Spieles (Shirley).
She is survived by daughters, Brenda M. Allbee (Randy D.) and Linda L. Rees (Harold P.); grandchildren, Christina M. Haase (Christopher W.), Benjamin T. Allbee (Margaret M.), Andrea A. Dougherty (James W.), Grady I. Lynch III (Kristen Q.), and Melody A. Locher (Andrew C.); and great-grandchildren, Norah, Khloe, Henry, Austin, Thomas, and Rilee Ann.
During her joyful life, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, vacationing on Ocracoke Island, playing Bingo, eating Blue Fish, walking her dogs, caring for her beloved cats, singing along with musicals, baking cakes and cookies, hosting family meals, sharing Russel Stover chocolates, completing jigsaw puzzles, and volunteering in the community. She will be deeply missed and joyously celebrated!
The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6:00pm-7:30pm at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23222. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Tri-Cities (http://virginiasalvationarmy.org/richmondva/donate/make-a-gift/) or any of these Ocracoke Island Charities (OWWA http://www.ocracokewatermen.org/, OVFD https://www.ocracokevfd.org/, OCA http://ocracats.org/). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
