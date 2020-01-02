|
Doris McCraw Cobb, COL, U.S. Army, Ret. passed away December 25, 2019 at the Army Residence Community in San Antonio, TX where she had resided since 1987. She was born 11 August 1922 in Hopewell, VA to William Frances and Alma Shelton McCraw (deceased).
Doris graduated from Petersburg Va. Hospital School of Nursing, 1944. She attended Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH 1946-1947; University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA-BS Nursing Education-1950; and Columbia University Teachers College, New York, NY-MA in Nursing Administration-1955.
Doris joined the U.S. Army in January 1945 as a General Duty Nurse serving in Scotland, England, France, and Germany. She returned to the U.S. and separated from service 21 May 1946. She completed her college education and Masters degree at that time. She was employed by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Hospital School of Nursing, Clifton Forge, VA as a Clinical Instructor from 1950-1952. She was then employed as Director of Petersburg, VA School of Nursing from 1952-1954.
Doris rejoined the U.S. Army in February 1956 and served in assignments at Fort Jay, NY 1956, recruiter for Army Nursing, Boston MA 1960. BMAE Fort Sam Houston, TX, Educational Coordinator1960, USA Hospital, Okinawa 1962, Madigan General Hospital 1964, Fort McPherson, GA 1965, Fort Monroe, VA, Chief ANC recruiting 1968, Fifth Field Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand-Chief Nurse1969. MFSS Fort Sam Houston, TX Class Adviser to Basic ANC/AMSC Course 1972, Her final assignment was as Chief Nurse 130th Station Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany where she retired as a Colonel 1 October 1974.
Doris moved into the Army Residence Community in 1987 where she had a full life until her death.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother William McCraw of Birmingham, AL. and her sister Frances Jones of Hopewell, VA. as well as her divorced husband B.C. Cobb of Arkansas.
Doris is survived by her sister in law Clara McCraw of Birmingham, AL, her niece Cindy McCraw of Birmingham, AL, niece Carol Unruh (Gary) of West Palm Beach, FL, nephews, Randy Jones (Janice) of Madison, North Carolina, Paul Jones III (Joyce) of Plant City, FL, Barry McCraw M.D. (Mary) Russellville, AR, her brother Monte McCraw (Judy-her right hand) of Tyrone, GA, his children Debbie Brayton of Newnan, GA, Michelle Lackey of Grand Prairie, TX and Lisa Chatham (Casey) of Tyrone, GA. step daughters Carol Rience (Mike) of Fort Worth TX, Rebecca Lowe of Rockport, TX and stepson William of Denisport, MA, She is also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews.
A visitation for Doris was held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas. A graveside service and interment occurred Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas. A reception for Doris was held following the interment. The reception began at 11:00 AM at the Army Residence Community, 7400 Crestway Rd, San Antonio, TX.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020