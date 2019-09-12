Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
DORIS EDWARDS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS E. EDWARDS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS E. EDWARDS Obituary
Our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, Ms. Doris E. Edwards, affectionately called, "Dot." Doris departed this life on September 3, 2019, at Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Colonial Heights, VA.

Doris was a beloved daughter of George R. Edwards, Sr. and Julia C. Edwards, born on May 28, 1935, in Petersburg, Virginia. She was a life-time resident of Petersburg. Doris was baptized at an early age at Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

She was educated in the Petersburg City Public School System. She worked at Macklin and Zimmerman Tobacco Company, Pre-Con, retiring from Seward and Luggage Company. After her retirement, she worked as a health care provider.

Doris was a loving, sweet person who loved spending time with her family; especially during the holidays. She loved to laugh, dance, and fishing on the banks of the Appomattox River. Doris also loved watching her favorite TV shows, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen, and Jeopardy. Her most favorite pastime was playing Bingo and the lottery.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Julia C. Edwards; three brothers, George R. Edwards, Jr., Walter L. Edwards, Sr. and Richard L. Edwards; and a sister, Bertha Clark-Edwards.

She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, three loving sisters, Bernice Stallings (Harry) of Prince George, VA, Senora Avery of Annandale, VA, and Diane Mason (Wayne) of North Chesterfield, VA; one devoted brother, Carl D. Edwards, Sr. (Marie) of Fredericksburg, VA; many loving nieces, nephews, several great nieces, great nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

We loved her; but God loved her best.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA., the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Family can be contacted by calling (804) 339-0287 or (804) 306-8714.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now