Our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, Ms. Doris E. Edwards, affectionately called, "Dot." Doris departed this life on September 3, 2019, at Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Colonial Heights, VA.
Doris was a beloved daughter of George R. Edwards, Sr. and Julia C. Edwards, born on May 28, 1935, in Petersburg, Virginia. She was a life-time resident of Petersburg. Doris was baptized at an early age at Mount Olivet Baptist Church.
She was educated in the Petersburg City Public School System. She worked at Macklin and Zimmerman Tobacco Company, Pre-Con, retiring from Seward and Luggage Company. After her retirement, she worked as a health care provider.
Doris was a loving, sweet person who loved spending time with her family; especially during the holidays. She loved to laugh, dance, and fishing on the banks of the Appomattox River. Doris also loved watching her favorite TV shows, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen, and Jeopardy. Her most favorite pastime was playing Bingo and the lottery.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Julia C. Edwards; three brothers, George R. Edwards, Jr., Walter L. Edwards, Sr. and Richard L. Edwards; and a sister, Bertha Clark-Edwards.
She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, three loving sisters, Bernice Stallings (Harry) of Prince George, VA, Senora Avery of Annandale, VA, and Diane Mason (Wayne) of North Chesterfield, VA; one devoted brother, Carl D. Edwards, Sr. (Marie) of Fredericksburg, VA; many loving nieces, nephews, several great nieces, great nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
We loved her; but God loved her best.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA., the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Family can be contacted by calling (804) 339-0287 or (804) 306-8714.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019