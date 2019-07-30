Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS CAIRNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS FAYE CAIRNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS FAYE CAIRNS Obituary
Doris Faye Cairns, 73, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ira David and Ila Mae Nealy Eddins. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Eddins and Wayne Eddins. After many years of running her own florist, Doris went to work at Sam's Club and later retired there. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Bella.

Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, John "Jim" Cairns; her children, Kim Payne (Jeff), John Cairns, Jr. (Tammy), and Lisa Cairns-Woodard (Edward); grandchildren, Chase Payne, Lindsay Goad, Chaily Cairns, David Cairns, Colton Cairns, Dallas Woodard, and Austin Woodard; great-grandchildren, Laci, Brstal, Madi, Brent, and Easton; siblings, Betty Rhodes (Claiborne), Joyce Millis (Donnie), Patricia Ellis (Jack), and Douglas Eddins; special aunt, Peggy Cole, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now