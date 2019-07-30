|
Doris Faye Cairns, 73, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ira David and Ila Mae Nealy Eddins. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Eddins and Wayne Eddins. After many years of running her own florist, Doris went to work at Sam's Club and later retired there. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Bella.
Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, John "Jim" Cairns; her children, Kim Payne (Jeff), John Cairns, Jr. (Tammy), and Lisa Cairns-Woodard (Edward); grandchildren, Chase Payne, Lindsay Goad, Chaily Cairns, David Cairns, Colton Cairns, Dallas Woodard, and Austin Woodard; great-grandchildren, Laci, Brstal, Madi, Brent, and Easton; siblings, Betty Rhodes (Claiborne), Joyce Millis (Donnie), Patricia Ellis (Jack), and Douglas Eddins; special aunt, Peggy Cole, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 30 to July 31, 2019