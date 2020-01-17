|
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, our beautiful angel, Mrs. Doris Jane (Goode) Summers took her last breath and began making her home in Heaven. Doris was born on September 5, 1940, in Chesterfield County, VA. Like her heavenly sister, Martha Evans, she was surely hard-working and an independent woman. She had sass and heart that everyone adored. She led with tough love, but there was no doubt in anyone's mind that they held a special place in her heart.
Though she did not have any birth children, Doris treated many like family! She was affectionately known by many as "Aunt Doris" and "Mama D." Doris adored her nieces and nephews and simply couldn't get enough of her devoted family and friends. To know Doris is to know that she was a QUEEN OF ALL TRADES, and it brought her all joy! "She could cook, do hair, plan events, decorate, and sing out of the same house." No one walking through her home missed a meal, and she was well-known for making dozens of her homemade, buttery dinner rolls.
Doris was educated in the Chesterfield County Public School System. She worked as a Hair Stylist with her long-time friend, Alma Green, at "Alma's Beauty Care" in Petersburg, VA. Most of all, Doris was a devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she loved her pastor and the members. She served as a Deaconess and was a long-time member of the Adult Choir and Pulpit Ministry. She was also a member of the L.A. Bailey Choir and the Inspirations of Tabernacle. In 2008, she was selected as a Community Pearl by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated (Alpha Omega Zeta Chapter).
Whether gathering at home, church, or out on the town, Doris loved a great time. She was always the "hostess with the mostest," making sure that everyone was well-fed and entertained. Like her sister, no holiday or family gathering would be right without a game of Deuces, Spades, or Pokeno, and the cards were always in her favor! Doris would be the funniest woman at the table and still win every game. Most of all, she lived and breathed singing in the choir and did so up until her health declined. Our fondest memory is knowing that no matter her circumstance, she remembered her love for singing and would sing in the choir when she had the strength.
Awaiting her Heavenly arrival and dinner are her parents, Joseph and Emily Goode; brothers, Raleigh Goode and Alfred "Bo Dilly" Goode, Sr.; sister, Martha Evans; and great-nephew, Javonta "Bert Bert" Crenshaw.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, John P. Summers of Arcadia, FL; loving brother, Charles Goode of Petersburg, VA, and brother in love, Henry Evans of Petersburg, VA.
She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A loving aunt, Julia Mayfield of Chesterfield, VA; two devoted nieces, Tyris E. Akins and Melissa Goode Turner (Darrell) of Petersburg, VA; one devoted nephew, Curtis Spain of Petersburg, VA; a loving great-niece and great-nephew that she helped raise as her own, Jada N. Akins of Bowie, MD, and Joshua Clarke of Petersburg, VA; a devoted cousin, Dorothy Porter of Chesterfield, VA; a loving god-sister, Rayaltor Powell of Petersburg, VA; and her special friends, Bobby Artis, Felecia Fisher, Alma Green, Ernestine Moore, Mary Pearson, Erica Cooper Singleton (Damien), Shelton Smith, and Yvette (Heath) White.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020