|
|
Mrs. Doris Lee Manson Morgan departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Doris Lee Manson Morgan was born on November 2, 1931 to the late Mark and Daisy Manson. She was baptized at an early age at the Oak Grove Baptist church, Dinwiddie, VA. Doris was married for 60 years to the late William C. Morgan, Jr.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Billy and Victor; six sisters, Adelaide, Nell, Catherine, June, Bettye and Alma; and three brothers, Jack, Richard and Raymond.
She attended public schools in Dinwiddie County, VA, and retired in 1982 after 20 years of service with Southside Virginia Training Center.
Doris was a loving wife and mother. She passionately enjoyed cooking, gardening, celebrating holidays, backyard barbeques and dancing. She treasured ward interactions with her friends and neighbors.
Her family and friends will miss her infectious laughter, gentle soul and kind heart.
Doris leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters/care givers, Norma M. Nelson (Reginald) of Chester, VA, Jane E. Yates (Lloyd) of Brunswick, VA, and Linda J. Mack of Sutherland, VA; seven grandchildren, Pamela Wingfield-Dodson (Galen), Warren Walker, Brad Wingfield (Latoya), Jantae Carson (Demaius), Romedis Walker (Anthony), Rashad Poindexter and Victor Morgan, Jr.; thirteen great grandchildren, Dequan Evans, Asia Poindexter, Camren Poindexter, Samadhi Wingfield, Deja Dodson, Kylanh Davenport, Sairah Thomas, Warren Walker, Jr., Aiyana Carson, Miyah Owens, Mariah Owens, Jeremiah and Josiah Brown; eight nieces, Barbara Madison, Mary Swafford, Sheila Johnson, Queenie Byrd, Maxine Morgan, Sally White, Patricia Ann Martin and Frances Perry; eight nephew, James B. Merrick III, Brian Ford, Eric Ford, Wayne Manson, Raymond "Benji" Morgan, Richard Morgan and Earl R. Morgan. Doris is also survived by a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends.
A very special thanks to the staff of Crater Community Hospice and Care Advantage for their wonderful care of our loved one.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, Pastor, eulogist and Rev. John Phillips, officiating. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019