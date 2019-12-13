|
Doris Phillingane Wiendahl, 83, of Prince George, VA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Phillingane, Sr. and Bettie Ellis Phillingane; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clayton Wiendahl; a daughter, Glenda Joyner; a grandson, Brent Shepard; and two brothers, Charles Phillingane, Jr. and Milton Phillingane. Mrs. Wiendahl retired from Petersburg General Hospital (Southside Regional Medical Center) as a LPN after many years of dedicated service. She was a life-long member of the Petersburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Mrs. Wiendahl is survived by her five children, Janet Shepard (Rodney); Charles Joyner; Lori Brown; Mark Wiendahl (Kimberly); and Clay Wiendahl; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Phillingane; one brother, Preston Grammer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Petersburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 300 Poplar Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church Food Bank in memory of Doris Wiendahl. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019