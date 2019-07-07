|
|
"Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father's name, they bear witness of me." John 10:25
Mrs. Doris Rebecca Coleman entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2019, at age 99. Doris was born November 7, 1919, to the late Eddie Frank and Ophelia Parker Drew in Margarettsville, NC, as the eldest of 7 siblings. Preceding her in death is her husband of 43 years, Benny Coleman; daughter, Lucinda Avery; son, George A Davis; sisters, Lucy Perry, Ophelia Barnes, Thelma Mattaur and Nannie Lee Taylor; brothers, Elmo Drew, George Drew and Eddie Drew.
Doris resided in Petersburg and retired from Central State Hospital. She loved the "Master," as she always referred to him as her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted member of Mt. Olivet Baptist, where she loved her church family. She was actively involved in many ministries to include the Ladies Auxiliary, where she was honored in 1983 for 27 years of service. In addition, Doris was known to have first introduced the concept of "Noon Day Prayer service" under the pastorship of Reverend Wesley McLaughlin at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. She was also heavily involved and always excited about the "Rainbow Tea," where she engaged all her family to help with fundraising and strived to be one to have raised the most funds.
Doris was the Matriarch of the family and loved by many with her beautiful, warm, loving smile and her committed love for her family. She was excited about any opportunity to spend time with family, especially during family reunions and Christmas. She enjoyed her gardening, canning and baking. Her most precious time spent was the enjoyment of fishing, where she was quite skilled and was able to find solace and refuge, extreme peace to commune with the Lord enjoying what she loved most.
She is survived by her eldest son, Thomas A. Davis (Carrie) of Chesterfield; stepson, Eugene Coleman Holt (Rose) of Chicago, IL; twelve grandchildren, Yolanda Thompson (George) of Huachuca City, AZ, Reginald A. Davis of Petersburg, George A. Davis Jr. of Georgia, Wanda Vaughan of Chesterfield, Denice Avery of Petersburg, Gwendolyn Fisher (Rev. Armstead) of Norfolk, Darlene Perry (Willie), Veronica Barksdale and Shilona Cypress (Mark) all of Chesterfield, Jovat Bates (Clinton) of Petersburg, Denita Jones of Atlanta, GA, and Torey Olds of Petersburg; sister-in-law, Maycerine Baugh; devoted friend and "fishing buddy," Ethel Bellamy; a host of great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
A special thanks to staff of Hopewell Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of the care provided during Mrs. Coleman's stay.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble at 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 20901 Truth Drive, South Chesterfield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019