J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Sunset Memorial Park
Chester,, VA
DORIS RODECK Obituary
Doris A. Rodeck passed away on Friday, August 23rd, 2019.
Doris was a secretary at various businesses during her working career, but she really enjoyed her employment mostly as the secretary at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg, Virginia for over 20 years. She was the daughter of the late John and Lucietta Armstrong of Prince George County, Virginia.
Doris was also a proud member of the Prince George High School marching band in the late 50's under John Mazza. Those band years and later are now memorialized in the Prince George County Museum. Doris was a 1957 graduate of Prince George High School and also attended Lynchburg and John Tyler Colleges. She was also a member of the Raleigh Parrish Garden Club of Petersburg, Virginia, and attended various local senior centers in the area particularly focusing on their exercise programs. Doris was also an avid dancer, be it ballet in her young years or interpretive dancing later on. She had a fluidity of body movement and control that was simply outstanding. Her entire life, Doris loved her many cats and a few dogs, as well. A true affection, she had for them all. She also loved plants, gardening and decorating her homes and she excelled in all these as well. Doris could do anything she set her mind to do. She was and is without a doubt a true and outstanding Southern lady if there ever was one!
Doris was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Janosik and Jean Halsey. She cared for them very, very much as well as their families.
Doris is survived by her husband, Doug Rodeck; her daughter Elaine and her husband, Jim, and son Jim; twin son Rob and wife, Tina, and their son Matthew and daughters Sarah and Elizabeth; twin son Ray and his wife, Ellen, along with their daughters, Kerith and Eden, and son, Joshua; various cousins, in particular, Jack and Beth Halsey and Greg and Maria Janosik. Doris also has a new love. A swan from a local pond, which she named "Lily James". Doris tirelessly fed "Lily" and simply adored her. A true friend forever.
The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send in Doris Rodeck's name a donation to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
