J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
DORIS WILLIAMS LEE Obituary
Doris Williams Lee, 89, of Petersburg, VA, and formerly of Carson, VA, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Roy M. and Nannie Hart Williams, and was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Lee, a sister, Katherine Snead, and two brothers, Allen and Richard Williams. She was a retired employee of Allied Chemical, and later worked at F.C.I. Federal Credit Union and Ukrop's. Ms. Lee was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her yard, having her family together for Sunday lunch, watching NASCAR races and driving her Mustang.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Lee (Sophie) of Carson, VA, and Bobby Lee (Debbie) of Disputanta, VA; grandchildren, Richard, Paul, Jessica, and Michael (Samantha); and great-grandchildren, Mason and Caiden and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the staff at The Bridges at Petersburg for their care of her.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AT Home Care Hospice, 629 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23030. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
