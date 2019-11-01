|
|
Dorothea Langley "Dot" Edwards, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in North Carolina on November 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Mary Cobb Langley. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cooper Edwards, Jr.; three sisters, Beulah L. Owens, Leona L. Fuller, and Dell L. Deans; and three brothers, James T. Langley, William L. Langley, and J. Mosley Langley.
Dot was a longtime member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and a retired Civil Service employee with the Defense Commissary Agency at Fort Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Edwards Marchiano and husband, Richard L. "Rick" Marchiano Sr. of Colonial Heights; four grandchildren, Richard "Lou" Marchiano Jr., Nathan W. Marchiano, Anthony J. Marchiano (Allison), and Amanda D. "Mandy" Marchiano; loving and special great-grandchild, Polly Aurora Marchiano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Dr. Joey Anthony and the Reverend Dr. Andrew Brockelman officiating. Interment will follow in Queen Anne Cemetery, Highway 222, Fountain, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Senior Adult Ministries Fund. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019