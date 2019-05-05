|
Dorothy Ann Abercrombie passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Captain Pierce B. Abercrombie Sr. and Ann Petik Abercrombie, and her brother, Pierce B. Abercrombie Jr. A proud retired Veteran of the United States Navy, she lived a very satisfying life, traveled the world and received numerous medals and accommodations. Lovingly remembered by family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2019