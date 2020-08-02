Dorothy "Ann" Richardson, 80, of Colonial Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born August 21, 1939 in Petersburg, Va. to the late, Colin Randolph Beale and Nellie Marian Carter Beale. Ann was also preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Richardson; two brothers, Robert C. Beale, Sr. and William R. Beale; and sister, Elizabeth W. Vaughan. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School. Ann retired as a nursing secretary after 36 years at Southside Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed Jimmy Swaggart Ministry and all gospel music. Ann loved her family and enjoyed spending quality time with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah E. Mullins (Patrick); two granddaughters, Tiffany A. Stone (Timothy) and Catherine S. Mullins; two grandsons, Justin G. Chamberlain and Patrick W. Mullins II (Amanda); five great-grandchildren, James, Paige, Abby, Daniel, and Kaeden; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Beale and Betty Allgood; very special nieces and nephews; and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23803. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
