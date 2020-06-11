Dorothy Christine Colbert Newman, "Dot", 80, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Braxton and Lottie Jenkins Colbert, brother Carl Jr., and sister Barbara. She is survived by her devoted husband Calvin, sister-in-law Doris Capps Colbert, nieces Carla Colbert Temple (Derrick), Maxine Newton, Anne Pennell (Jim), and Leonard Newman Jr; nephews Thomas Richard Mays Jr. (Brenda), and Michael Keith Mays Sr. (Judy); great-nieces Danielle Bookman Cummins (Joey), Ashley Dawn Mays Mann (Johnathan); Kim Bostain (Jack), Shannon Barnette (Eddie); great-nephews David Braxton Bookman (Ashley), Michael Keith Mays Jr., Thomas Richard Mays III, Daniel Raymond Mays, and Bryant Newton (Michelle); great-great nieces Kailie and Kenlie Bookman, Maggie Bostain, Brittany Ashby (Chris), and Kimberly Newton; and great-great nephews Logan and Dylan Cummins. Dot was born and lived her whole life in Chesterfield Virginia. She graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, Dot began working at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, where she retired in 1984, after 25 years' service. At a young age, Dot attended church regularly with her family. As an adult, she became a member of Matoaca Baptist Church. Dot loved music and she loved to hear Calvin play. Together they enjoyed traveling to music venues across Virginia. In particular, she enjoyed the annual fiddler's convention in Galax. Dot's love of family led her to learn more about her family's history. Her interest developed into a passion for genealogical research. Dot wrote manuscripts documenting her Colbert and Jenkins family trees. Dot was a lifetime member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution, Bermuda Hundred Chapter and the Jamestowne Society, James Citty Chapter. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12th at the J.T. Morriss Funeral Home, Chester Chapel. Reverend Ivan Perkinson will officiate. The service will be livestreamed beginning Friday, June 12th, at 2pm. Please use this link: www.jtmorriss.com The family will receive guests following the service, graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. Dot was deeply loved by her family and friends. She loved them in return. To know her was to love her. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.