Our hearts were saddened by the passing of our mother, Dorothy E. Putney of 500 Farmer Street, Apt. 214, Petersburg, VA, who entered eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019, after a period of declining health at Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Colonial Heights, VA.
Dorothy was born January 17, 1931, in Disputanta, VA, to Otis and Annie Hazelwood. She attended Henry Williams School in Petersburg and was employed at Hirman Davis Hospital. Dorothy also worked as a Foster Grandparent at various childcare centers.
Dorothy was a very nurturing grandmother. She was known for her kind heart and jovial spirit. She enjoyed watching television to the upmost. Dorothy also enjoyed cooking until her health began to decline.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Carlen R. Walker, Sr. and Charles Putney; one son, Warren L. Walker; mother, Annie Hazelwood; one sister, Pauline Hazelwood; and brother, Jerome Hazelwood.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her precious memories, four children, Gloria W. Savoy (Randy), Carlen R. Walker, Jr. (Karen), Ronald A. Walker (Kim) and Michael N. Walker; grandchildren, Kidada Saunders, Carlen III "CJ," Courtney and Jason Walker, Warren S. Walker, Jr., Romedis Walker, Ronald "Boo-Boo," Javon Walker, Franklin "JJ" and Hollywood Walker; great grandchildren, Jakira and J'Yana Saunders, Kashus, Messiah and Karmari Walker, Alexis and Aaliyah Walker, Warren "Deuce" Walker, Mariah and Myra Owens, Jerimiah and Josiah Brown, Amir, Jovoan, and Kayla Walker; and a brother, Otis Hazelwood. Dorothy also leaves to cherish her precious memories to her life-time friends, Sylvia "Mickie" Gayden and Betty Reid who loved her cooking; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved and adored her.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. A. Lincoln James, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019