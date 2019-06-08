Home

Mrs. Dorothy (Dottie) Emory Williams, 92, went to live with her Lord on June 2, 2019.

Dottie was born in Petersburg, VA, May 16, 1927, to the late Luther Emory and Rose Emory Ligon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Martin Williams; her daughter, Nancy Williams Murphy; brother, Clarence Emory; a beloved aunt, Nellie Cooper; two cherished cousins, Alice Frederick and Guy Laine (and wife Mildred Laine). A very special mention must be made of her Granny (Sarah Jane Doss), whom she loved with all her heart. Granny took her in and raised her and even in Dottie's last days she spoke of her love for her very special Granny who gave her so much love in guiding her through her earlier life.

(She would even tell the nurses all about her wonderful Granny). In Dottie's own words, "A more unselfish, wonderful woman never lived than my Granny." (So Granny, Rhonda and I thank you for being there for our Mom because it was you that molded her into the most wonderful Mom in the world.)

Dottie is survived by two daughters, Theresa Williams Barfield and Rhonda Williams Mitchell (Kenny); five grandchildren, Kimberly Barfield Manooshian (George), Donald Barfield Jr. (Heather), Jennifer Murphy Oliver (Robbie), Kenny Mitchell Jr. (Candice), Doug Mitchell (Jill); eight great-grandchildren, Zak and Jett Manooshian, Chandler, Caden and Donivan Barfield, Mason Oliver, Carlie Mitchell and Avery Mitchell.

She is also survived by her great-grand furbabies, P.J. Barfield, Maggie Murphy and Daisy Oliver, whom she spent so many hours rubbing them, worrying about where they were and if they were okay.

Dottie worked from the time she was 14 years old. First at Five and Dime Stores, then Telephone Operator, Cashier at Safeway Stores, Petersburg Hospital Telephone Operator, and lastly switchboard.

The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Blandford United Methodist Church, 11607 S. Crater Road, Prince George, VA, with Rev. Jacob Sahms officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dorothy Williams' honor to Capital Caring (Palliative Care Counseling and Hospice), 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 150, Richmond, VA 23235 or your local SPCA.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 8 to June 9, 2019
