Dorothy Griffith Williams, 98, of Colonial Heights, passed away February 21, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
She was born November 6, 1921, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to Robert A. and Deamie Beck Griffith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Williams; a son, Larry; and grandson, Tim. She is survived by two sons, Roddy and Ted; and grandchildren, Andy, Sonnet, Drew, James and Preston. A brother, Ernest Griffith and wife, Brenda of Winston Salem, also survive her.
She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star since 1955. She was also a charter member of Colonial Heights Court #10 and Harmony Court #11 of the Order of the Amaranth. She served as Royal Matron of Colonial Heights Court in 1970 and Harmony Court in 1993, 1994 and 2007.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights and the Dinwiddie Ladies' Moose Lodge.
She was a kind person, loving wife, great Mom and true friend who will be missed by all that knew her. A family service will be held in Winston Salem, North Carolina, where she will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory and honor to Colonial Heights EMT.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 27, 2020