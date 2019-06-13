Mrs. Dorothy Helena Roney of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019, in Brooklyn NY.



Mrs. Dorothy Roney was born on July 14, 1929, to Robert and Linda Boatwright in New York City, NY. She moved to Stony Creek, VA, as a child and resided there the rest of her life. She dedicated her professional life within the Dinwiddie Public School System. She was a dedicated educator. Her students held a special place in her heart. She was member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest F. Roney; her grandmother, Julia Cooke; parents, Robert Boatwright and Linda Boatwright; aunt, Josephine Drumgoole; nephews, Vaughan Edwards and Michael Edwards, whom she helped raise.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving sister, Emma Lee Edwards of Brooklyn, NY; a great-niece Varneka Baynard of Middletown, DE; a great-great-niece Ava Baynard of Middletown, DE; devoted cousins Wanda Short and family and Kate Jones and family; a devoted niece, Cynthia Roney Gale (Howard) of Glenside, PA; three sister in-laws, Thelma Boiling of White Plains, NY, Georgia Roney of Carson, VA, Valerie Roney of Plainfield, NJ; three brother in-laws, Fred Roney (Maryanne) of Glenside, PA, MacArthur Roney (Ester) of Crete, IL, Donald Roney (Glovenia) of Dinwiddie, VA. She leaves a host of loving relatives and friends who will sadly miss her.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. The family will assemble at the homeplace at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, 804-863-4411.