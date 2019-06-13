The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
DOROTHY RONEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Bethel Baptist Church
23503 Flatfoot Road
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY RONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY H. RONEY


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
DOROTHY H. RONEY Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Helena Roney of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019, in Brooklyn NY.

Mrs. Dorothy Roney was born on July 14, 1929, to Robert and Linda Boatwright in New York City, NY. She moved to Stony Creek, VA, as a child and resided there the rest of her life. She dedicated her professional life within the Dinwiddie Public School System. She was a dedicated educator. Her students held a special place in her heart. She was member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest F. Roney; her grandmother, Julia Cooke; parents, Robert Boatwright and Linda Boatwright; aunt, Josephine Drumgoole; nephews, Vaughan Edwards and Michael Edwards, whom she helped raise.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving sister, Emma Lee Edwards of Brooklyn, NY; a great-niece Varneka Baynard of Middletown, DE; a great-great-niece Ava Baynard of Middletown, DE; devoted cousins Wanda Short and family and Kate Jones and family; a devoted niece, Cynthia Roney Gale (Howard) of Glenside, PA; three sister in-laws, Thelma Boiling of White Plains, NY, Georgia Roney of Carson, VA, Valerie Roney of Plainfield, NJ; three brother in-laws, Fred Roney (Maryanne) of Glenside, PA, MacArthur Roney (Ester) of Crete, IL, Donald Roney (Glovenia) of Dinwiddie, VA. She leaves a host of loving relatives and friends who will sadly miss her.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. The family will assemble at the homeplace at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now