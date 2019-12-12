|
Dorothy Hodges Beville, age 93, of Sutherland, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Bill Hodges and Jennie Price Hodges. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond L. Beville; brothers, Alvin Nelson Hodges and John Bill Hodges, Jr.; and a sister, Barbara H. Martin. Dorothy worked at C&P Telephone early in her career. She went on to work at Fort Lee for a while, and would eventually retire from Bellwood. A longtime member of Ocran United Methodist Church, she was active with the United Methodist Women, loved cooking for her family, and needlework.
She is survived by a daughter, Leslie B. Jones and husband, Sterling; a son, Nelson Keith Beville and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Brian Edmonds, Chad Jones (Erin), Macy Beville, and Amanda Beville; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Petersburg Home for Ladies for their care and compassion.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Ocran United Methodist Church followed by interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocran UMC, P.O. Box 309, Sutherland, VA 23885. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019