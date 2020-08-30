Dorothy Jackson Temple. AKA "Granny", 80, of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Florence Allen Jackson; her beloved husband, Kenneth Temple; son, Jimmy Thompson; and siblings, Bill Jackson and Monroe Jackson. She is survived by her daughter; Kathy Franks (Dennis); grandchildren; Tammy Bobeau (Anthoni), April Beasley (John) and Denny Franks; great-grandchildren, Ali Wilson, Stephen Lewis Jr., Krysta Beasley, Christopher Shore (C.J.), Kimberlyn Bobeau, AJ Bobeau, Skye Watkins and Colton Franks; great-great grandson Emerson Shore; siblings, Pat Smith and Ann Wells, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Granny always had a smile to offer, enjoyed shopping and was especially good at finding bargains. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved them dearly and took great care in spoiling her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Monday August 31, 2020 at J.T Morriss & Son Funeral home in Hopewell Va. A Graveside service will take place at 10:00 am Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.