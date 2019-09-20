Home

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Lakewood Retirement Community
1900 Lauderdale Dr.
Henrico, VA
Memorial service
Following Services
Lakewood Retirement Community
1900 Lauderdale Dr.
Henrico, VA
Henrico, VA
DOROTHY M. UTLEYE

DOROTHY M. UTLEYE Obituary
Dorothy M. Utleye, 101, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Malvin Utleye, Sr. She is survived by her son, Malvin Utleye, Jr. (Mary); grandchildren, Jennie Mitchell and Matthew Utleye; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was active in her church and worked with youth and young adults. After her husband's death, she worked on staff at Lakewood Manor, and became a resident upon her retirement.

The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lakewood Retirement Community, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Henrico, VA 23238 with a memorial service following.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
