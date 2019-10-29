Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Appomattox Cemetery
Hopewell, VA
Dorothy M. Utleye, 101, of Henrico, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Malvin Utleye, Sr., who taught at Hopewell High School for many years and was serving on the Hopewell City Council at the time of his death in 1980. She was survived by her son, Malvin Utleye, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Mary Swift Utleye of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren, Jennie Mitchell and Matthew Utleye, and 4 great grandchildren, Jacque Faircloth, Taylor Utleye, Jason Mitchell, and Ryan Cornish.

Dorothy was active in the churches where she served. After her husband's death she moved to Henrico, Virginia, where she worked on staff at Lakewood Manor Homes and became a resident upon her retirement.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
