Ms. Dorothy Mae Adkins, 87, was born September 27, 1932, in Petersburg, VA, where she remained a life-long resident. She passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, to be with the Lord, where there will be no more pain or suffering.
During her early life she was employed at Fort Lee before she decided to be a babysitter. Dorothy raised many children from birth until their teen years and also raising her six children as she was a stay-at-home mom.
Dorothy was a very special person, sweet, kind, lovable, thoughtful, helpful and the list goes on. She would give you her last dollar. However, she didn't take no mess from anyone. She would definitely straighten you out if she thought you were trying to get over on her. Dorothy was loved by many people.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Margaret I. Pace; and one brother, Otha Walker.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Beverly O. Adkins and Phyllis Y. Adkins; three sons, Robert M. Adkins, Sherman A. Adkins and Marvin A. Adkins; a devoted friend for many years, William W. Goode; four grandsons, Antoine Adkins, André Adkins, Russell Adkins and Brian Adkins; great grandchildren, Renita Holtz, Pamela Holtz, Marvin Adkins, Marlo Adkins, Antonio Jones, Andre Adkins, Jr., Datsell Allen, Monique Adkins, Sherman Adkins, Jr., and Tringlea Brown; sisters and brothers-in-law, Richard Adkins (Sonya), Doris Adkins (Marvin), Doris Adkins (Johnny-deceased) and Margie Myrick (Arthur-deceased); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was one of a kind and we love her from the bottom of our hearts. She will truly be missed.
Special thanks to the devoted friends at Gillhaven Manor, Ms. Barbara, Ms. Gilliam, Ms. Shirley, Ms. Ernestine, Mr. Friendly, Mr. Tyree, Ms. Hernietta and others friends too numerous to name. Also a special thanks to Colonial Heights Health Care Center, Southside Regional Medical Center and Dr. Mohuddin.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020