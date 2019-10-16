|
Ms. Dorothy Mae Allen, 81, of Disputanta, VA, passed away peacefully at Southside Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born September 9, 1938.
She received her early education through the Prince George County Public School System. She was baptized at Mount Hope Baptist Church at an early age. She enjoyed cooking her famous homemade rolls and deer meat.
Dorothy Mae was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Allen,Sr.; mother, Inez Allen; niece, Jewel Allen; grandson, Wilbert "Mario" White; brother, Henry Allen; and sister, Mildred Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a son, Robert Lee Allen of Prince George, VA; a daughter, Maryland Allen of Prince George; two granddaughters, Desirea Allen of Hopewell, VA, and Shannon Allen of Chester, VA; a grandson, Antwaun "Black" Allen of Prince George, VA; four great grandchildren, TyQuon Allen, Skylar Moore of Hopewell, VA, Damarien Allen and Aungel Allen, both of Chester, VA; six sisters, Carolina Thomas of Patterson, NJ, Inez Thomas of Waverly, VA, Eva Fields (Alexander Jr.) of Disputanta, VA, Valanda Reese (Herman) of Petersburg, VA, and Shirley Allen-Richardson (Joe) of Sutherland, VA; three brothers, Thomas Allen, Jr. (Doris) of Prince George, VA, Wilbert Lee Allen (Mary) and Charles Allen (Mary), all of Petersburg, VA; one uncle, Bobbie Pettaway (Sharon) of Hopewell, VA; thirteen nieces and twelve nephews; a host of cousins and friends too many to name.
The family would like to express our special thanks for the wonderful care at Colonial Heights Health Care Center.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Michael Wyche, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Maryland Allen at 11453 Cedar Run Drive, Petersburg, VA, and may be contacted by calling (804) 926-3993.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019