Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
(434) 848-2113
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cut Banks Baptist Church Cemetery
McKenney, VA
DOROTHY MAE CHAVIS HAYES

Obituary
Dorothy Mae Chavis Hayes, age 86, of DeWitt, VA, passed away May 15, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Ira and Ida Chavis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Dennis Hayes; her brothers, Joseph Chavis and Dudley Chavis; and her grandsons, Fred Neville and Robert Hayes, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Juanita H. Thompson, Donald W. Hayes, Michael D. Hayes (Charlene), Joseph W. Hayes (Donna), Robert E. Hayes (Tammy), Sharon H. Martin (Carter), Alfred T. Hayes and Cynthia H. Neville (Stephen); sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; her sisters, Jane Powell, Shirley Ottinger, Margaret Newsome and Laura Prince; and her Loving Caretaker, Martha Stout.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cut Banks Baptist Church Cemetery, McKenney, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, Inc., 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2019
