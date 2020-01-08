Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
DOROTHY MAE WALKER


1936 - 2020
DOROTHY MAE WALKER Obituary
Dorothy Mae Walker, 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Cameron O. Walker Sr. Dorothy retired from Brown and Williamson after 30 years of service. She then worked in retail as a sales clerk for over 20 years. Dorothy is survived by her children, Cameron O. Walker Jr., Gary W. Walker (Anita), Linda W. Crowder (Donnie); grandchildren, Cameron O. Walker III, Britany Walker, Hunter Walker, Emily Johnson; great-grandson, Ryland Johnson; special friends, Pop and Nanny Buffalow, the Shell family; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
