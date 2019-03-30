Mrs. Dorothy May (Mae) Jiggetts Chambers, age 85, of Somerset, NJ, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at her residence with her devoted son Lafretta Waddell Chambers in the home. She was born on December 6, 1933, to the late Clarence Nathaniel Jiggetts, Sr. and Viola Gregory Jiggetts of Dinwiddie, VA. She was the oldest of 8 children.

Dorothy was born in South Hill, VA, a small town located in Mecklenburg County. She attended Thyne Institute High School until moving to Dinwiddie County at the age of 15. She graduated from Dinwiddie High School, formally known as Southside Training School, in 1952. After graduation, she worked in Washington, DC, before marrying her high school sweetheart, Calvin Waddell Chambers, Non-Commissioned Officer of the US Marine Corps, on December 19, 1953, in Dinwiddie County. She lived in Quantico, Virginia, while her husband served his country in the Korean War. After their military service concluded, they relocated to Newark, NJ, adding to their union four children: Jarvis, Jacqueline, Waddell, and Calvin.

At a young age, Dorothy was baptized at Lambert Chapel Zion Union Church, South Hill, VA. She rededicated herself at New Covenant Apostolic Church, Richmond, VA, going down again in Jesus' name, never failing to attend service during her visits to Dinwiddie, VA. She was also a faithful member of Greater Bethlehem Healing Temple of Deliverance, Newark NJ. Later in life, she joined Mt. Zion AME Church, in New Brunswick, NJ, and worshiped with her daughter, Jacqueline and other family members.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Viola; her husband, Calvin Waddell Chambers; her sister, Baby Girl Jiggetts; her brother, Clarence N. Jiggetts, Jr.; sister-in-law, Vera Janet Jiggetts; and niece, Sherida Linette Jiggetts, and many more relatives on the Chambers and Jiggetts lineage.

Dorothy leaves to treasure her memory; her 4 children, Jarvis Arlondo Chambers (Sheree) of Portland, Oregon; devoted daughter: Jacqueline Alease Chambers Rogers (Rev. Lonnie Kelvin Jones); devoted son: Lafretta Waddell Chambers, and Calvin Meloy Chambers (Irene), all of Somerset, NJ; 7 grandchildren: Antionette (Joseph), Tonisha (Nathaniel), Brandon, Calvin, Catherine, Marqus and Brianna; and 5 great-grands: Myrell, Amontay, Jaylen, Zachory, and Nateyah, 5 brothers: Joseph, Linwood (Ida), Calvin (Alease), Woodrow (Mary), Howard Lee (Colleen), all of Dinwiddie, VA; one brother-in-law, Hewitt Chambers; sisters-in-law, Flo Chambers, Shirley Jiggetts Masters, and Meredith Jiggetts; caring sister-in-law, Beatrice Chambers; caring niece, Christine Smith; a devoted friend, Mrs. Ann Webb; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins and friends.

A homegoing celebration will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 12 noon at Center Star Baptist Church, 11627 Wheelers Pond Rd, Dinwiddie VA 23841. Her burial will immediately follow the service at the Jiggetts family cemetery.

Visitation and funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA. 23872 (804) 478-4411. Viewing and visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Please contact Colleen Jiggetts for any questions @ 804-324-0883.

Praise be to GOD for a beautiful life lived!

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney. (804) 478-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019