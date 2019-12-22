|
Mrs. Dorothy Mae Horak Smith of Danville died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sovah of Danville after a decline in health for the past two and one-half years.
She was born in Colonial Heights, VA on July 30, 1928, a daughter of the late William Joseph Horak and Liddie Marie Kvasnicka Horak.
Mrs. Smith was former District Manager of Field Enterprises. She was past President of Windsor Heights Garden Club, member of the Wednesday Club, a good business woman, and was of the Christian faith.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by a sister Mary Horak Stoss and a brother William Horak.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Curry James Smith, two daughters; Sharon Smith Buck and Leisa Smith Hall (husband John E. Hall, III) all of Danville, Six grandchildren; Seth Matthew Buck (Amanda), Sarah Elizabeth Buck, Leah Marie Hall-Lopez (L J-Louis John), Jessica Lauren Hall Parker (Trevor), Jennifer Elizabeth Hall and John Edward Hall, IV.
The most important thing to her was her Lord Jesus Christ, her beloved husband, family, and helping others.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. from Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Alan Greenstreet and the Reverend Rebekah C. Greenstreet, Pastors at Ignited Prayer Center officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will received friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 1 to 2 P.M. and at other times will be the residence of John and Leisa Smith Hall, 129 Larchmont Way.
