Mrs. Dorothy Pearl Vann, affectionately known as "Dot," Mother Vann and Sis. Vann was the second child of eight born to the late Rev. John Robert Bennett, Sr. and Annie Lee Gertha Mae Jordan Bennett in Panama City, FL, on January 17, 1944. She was predeceased by one sibling, Edward Bennett. She is survived by her siblings, Lynial Young, John Bennett, James Bennett, Lorena Altidor, Gloria Bennett and Sylvia Herring.
Mother Vann was educated in the Newburgh City School System and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy High School. She held a few jobs, but her greatest love was becoming a teacher to children at NCAC Head Start for more than 20 years. She fell in love and married Jessie Junior Vann, on May 26, 1967, and from this union they had five children: Curtis Jerome Vann of Albuquerque, NM; Elex Lee Vann of Newburgh, NY; Jestina Monique O'Bryant of Newburgh, NY; D'Otta Denise Davis of Baltimore, Maryland, and Antwoin Maurice Vann of Richmond, VA.
Mother Vann leaves to mourn: 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. daughters-in-law, Simone Vann (Curtis), Debbie Vann (Elex) and Jayne Vann (Antwoin); one son-in-law, Pastor, Rev. James A. Davis, Jr. (D'Otta), her Cornerstone COOLJC family, her Y Buddies and beloved friends, Iver Erlene "Arlene" Watkins, Tamma Hicks and Billie McClearn. She also loved and remained close to Donnie C. Mann, who is an extension of the Vann family.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
The wake will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019