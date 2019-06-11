|
Mrs. Dorothy Roney, a former educator in Dinwiddie County Public Schools, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in New York.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, Stony Creek, VA, with the Rev. Dr. David L. Banks Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff Petersburg Chapel, Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 11, 2019
