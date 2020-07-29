Dr. Dorothy V. Freeman was a pillar in the Petersburg Community. Whether through the professionalism and assurance she provided for her patients or being the voice for the voiceless by serving on different city committees, her presence in Virginia was felt.
While she was a native of North Carolina; Virginia has been her home for over the last 30 plus years. It is only fitting that her community would like to pay their respects as well.
In effort to honor Dr. Freeman there will be a memorial service from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The viewing will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Arthur Chapel FWB Church, 2632 Monk Road, Greenville, NC. The graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020, Homestead Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4251 E. 10th Street Extension, Greenville, NC.
Funeral arrangements being handled by Burthey Funeral Services, Durham, NC. Courtesy late death provided by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.