Dorothy Williamson Barfield, 93, of DeWitt, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Percy Thomas Barfield Jr.; parents, Jasper R. Williamson Sr. and Hettie D. Williamson; stepmother, Francis B. Williamson; sister, Hettie J. Dalton; brothers, J.R. "Ray" Williamson Jr., Arnold W. Williamson.
She is survived by her sons, P.T. "Scottie" Barfield III, Jerry R. Barfield, Terry W. Barfield; grandchildren, Theresa M. Barfield, Christopher W. Barfield, Savannah P. Barfield, Ray A. Barfield; great-grandchildren, Jordan Kasem, Scarlett Barfield, Jasper Barfield; sister, Elizabeth W. Pinkleton; brothers, Rudolph A. Williamson, Calvin V. Williamson, Bernard M. Williamson, Alfred L. Williamson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a remarkable lady who was tough as a lion, yet gentle as a lamb.
Dorothy was born in Milton, NC, and graduated from Dinwiddie High School in 1944. She retired from Hercules Powder Co., after 36 years of service, and went on to open and run the Dixie Sub Shop in Hopewell. Dorothy enjoyed reading, puzzles, gardening, traveling with the 39ers, and working in the yard. She was a long time member of Second Baptist Church, and Rocky Run UMC.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th, at Rocky Run UMC, 14925 Glebe Road, DeWitt,VA, with internment to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019