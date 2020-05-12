|
Douglas "Rocky" MacArthur Millirons, 77, of DeWitt, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Wytheville, VA and raised in Rocky Gap, he was the son of the late Clarence Hicks Millirons and Waucella Coburn Gregory. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Harriet J. Millirons; a brother, Harry C. Millirons (Kun Ja I); son, Robert J. Millirons; and grandchildren, Chelsea Jo Beville and Emily Grace Millirons. Rocky graduated from Rocky Gap High School, in Bland County, VA in 1960. He attended Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN. He went on to work for AT&T as an Underground Lineman, retiring after 34 years of service. He was especially proud to be one of the original members of Sapony Creek Hunt Club. Rocky enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth Little League Baseball for many years at Elder Field in McKenney, VA where he and a good friend, Harry Jones, started the concessions by bringing their own grill. He was also the first pitcher for the DeWitt Boar Hogs Softball team coached by Duncan Liles. He loved to raise chickens and at one point he even raised hogs. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He also loved to host fish frys and pig pickings with friends and family. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, papa and friend. Rocky is survived by his children, Cathy Millirons McNamee (Bruce), Mary Jo Millirons Beville (Jimmy), and John D. Millirons (Becky); grandchildren, J.B. McNamee (Jennifer), Bubba McNamee (Kym), Jason McNamee (Angela), Shane Tomlin, Brandon Tomlin, Ryan Porter, Bob Beville, Hannah Millirons, and Grace Millirons; siblings, James H. Millirons (Beulah), Mary Hull (Eugene), and Pete Gregory (Deloras); several beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his special 4 legged friend Half Pint. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mary LeGrand and Mae Pories for providing great care and support over the years. A graveside service will be held at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery, McKenney, VA on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend but must remain in their vehicles. There will be a loudspeaker projecting the service so it can be heard by everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Society of St. Andrew, 3383 Sweet Hollow Road, Big Island, VA 24526. Their website is endhunger.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 12, 2020