On the morning of Friday, February 7, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved loved one and friend, Mr. Duane Lamont Brown, so affectionately known as "Chop" to his family and friends.
Duane was a native of Chesterfield County, born on April 12,1984, to Delphi Pettiford and Llurick Brown. He was a 2003 graduate of Matoaca High School where he played basketball. He was a December 2007, graduate of Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Science in Design Technology. Duane was employed as a design engineer at American GFM Corporation in Chesapeake, VA, since October 2011 and as an Assistant Manager at Mack's Great American Grill in Chesapeake, VA, since the summer of 2018.
Duane will always be remembered for his infectious but sometime mischievous smile. He will be missed for his stylish attire, his jokes, willingness to serve as the grill master or bartender, and his zeal for life especially on the dance floor. His dedication and commitment to the projects and organizations he participated in will be a living tribute. Duane was a die-hard New England Patriots and Los Angeles Lakers fan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Henry Pettiford and Dorothy Mae (Thomas) Pettiford and paternal grandparents, Obediah Stith, Sr. and Mary Alice (Whorl) Stith. In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Garland Brown, Don Pettiford, Kevin Pankey, and Deacon James A. Jones III.
Duane's memory will always be cherished by his parents, Delphi Coleman (Deacon Marvin) and Deacon Llurick Brown, Sr. (Paulette), all of South Chesterfield, VA; brother, Llurick Brown, Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA; sister, Ms. Toi Coleman of Dallas, TX; and god-mother, Pamela Evans of Chesterfield, VA. He is also survived by his aunts, Glenda J. Pettiford of Fort Myers, FL, Cheryl P. Jones, Sophronia C. Pettiford, Felicia D. Thompson (Ernest), all of South Chesterfield, VA, Delpha F. Sanders (Elick) of Petersburg, VA, Vanessa Carroll (Steven) of Spotsylvania, VA, and Odessa Pankey of North Chesterfield, VA; uncles, Juan G. Pettiford of Petersburg, VA, Ronald Lee Brown of Richmond, VA, and Obediah Stith, Jr. (Rolanda) of Chesterfield, VA. In addition, he is survived by numerous cousins, many who were more like his brothers and sisters; several great-aunts, extended family, and many close friends including Tatanisha Council of Portsmouth, VA.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. Interment to follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020