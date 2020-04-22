|
Mr. Dustin Jacobi Moore, 35, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1984, to Douglas and Jeanette Moore.
At an early age, Dustin accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA. He attended and graduated from Dinwiddie County Public Schools. Dustin dedicated 18 years of services to Macy's Department Store and Sam's Club in Colonial Heights. Dustin ended his career at Crossroad Ford in the maintenance department. Dustin was a true sports fan and loved watching sports with his friends and family, as well spending time at the race track. However, it was his pride and commitment to being a devoted husband, son, brother, and father that shined the brightest and he will truly be missed.
Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wyatt and Junius Sr. and paternal grandparents, Addie Moore.
Left to treasure his memories: his loving wife, Vonda Moore; daughter, Arianna Jenkins; son, Christopher Jenkins; loving parents, Jeanette and Douglas Moore; brother, Douglas Jabari Moore; niece, Briana N. Moore; great aunt, Evelyn Mitchell; devoted in-laws, Alvin and Deborah McKensie; sister-in-law, Crystal McKensie; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020