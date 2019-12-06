|
Mr. Dwaine Edwin Sullivan, born November 17, 1968, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dwaine was a Master Carpenter and excellent mechanic. He had a heart of gold, always willing to help those in need. Dwaine was well loved by his family and friends. Dwaine was a member of the Chesterfield Moose Lodge and enjoyed socializing and shooting pool with the other members.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Gene Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Mason; his mother, Judy Senters and husband Dewey; brother, Kelly Johnson and wife Amanda; brother, Darrell Johnson and wife Kim; brother, Brandon Gatewood; and Dwaine's partner in life, Holly Shipman. He also had numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. December 14, 2019, at the Chesterfield Moose Lodge. The family would appreciate donations for funeral expenses in lieu of flowers.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019