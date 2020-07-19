1/1
DWIGHT D. HARRISON
Who was Dwight D. Harrison? aka " Dwightster" or "Air Dog"? He was a great man, a gentle giant and a sweet, loving caring person who was always willing to give a helping hand. He never complained, he just did. If you ever knew him, you would never forget him. He was the light in the dark and the Joy to the Soul. He was that Bright and Shining Star, that Perfect Angel.
Dwight D. Harrison, 27, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Monday, July 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Alphonso Moore, and his great grandparents, Aubria Moore, and Ernest Harper.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; Tamara Harrison, father; Daryl Harrison, brother; Tamon Harrison, Sr., sister; Allona Harrison, grandparents; Doretha Zimmerman, Angeline Harrison (Johnny Harrison), Angie Harrison; great grand parents; Grace Harper, Eva Moore; Aunts and uncles, great uncle; Thurman (Patricia Harrison of Chesterfield, VA; great aunt; Doris (Roosevelt) Banks of Gaston, NC, nieces and nephews; devoted' Mi'Amora Madison aka, his daughter; and Tamon Harrison, Jr., and Kalo Madison, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of others relative and friends.; and His Love; Bri'Anna Brown.
A private service will be held for Dwight Harrison 2pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
