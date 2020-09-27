1/1
DYRAL CARSON "BUZZY" WALKER JR
Dyral Carson "Buzzy" Walker, Jr., 78, of Church Road, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Carson Walker; three sisters, Mary Ada Bonelli, Olivia Acampora and Ann Ashman.
Buzzy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Quesinberry Walker; two daughters, Pam Coleman (Daniel) and Melanie Harrison (Chris); seven grandchildren, Isaac, Jacob, Olivia, Lorraine, Samantha, Walker and Dustin, all of Church Road; two sisters, Joyce Hastings of Amelia and Lucy Goodwin (Avery) of Chesterfield; a brother, Robert Walker (Nancy) of New Kent.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was still actively working his farm.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 29, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA, 23824. Chapel funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 14500 Pridesville Road, Amelia, VA, 23002. Rev. Guy Wayne Murdock will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Believers Christian Fellowship, 8804 Wells Road, Ford, VA 23850. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
SEP
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
