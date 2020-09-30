1/
EARL CLAIBORNE PERKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Claiborne "Clay" Perkins, 75, of Eden passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Military Honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard, and the North Carolina National Guard.
Clay was born in Petersburg, VA on October 22, 1944, a son of Dr. Spencer Vaughan Perkins, Sr. and Ruby Wells Perkins, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. He was retired from American Express. He served as an elder of North Spray Christian Church where he was a strong believer and leader.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Boyte Perkins of the home; his children, Stephanie Merrick and husband Mike of Reidsville, Heath P. Wakefield of Eden; his siblings, Spencer V. Perkins, Jr. and wife Pat of Petersburg, VA, Shirley P. Jezierski and husband Mike of Richmond; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and special nieces.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27289
(336) 623-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boone & Cooke Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved