Earl Claiborne "Clay" Perkins, 75, of Eden passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Military Honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard, and the North Carolina National Guard.

Clay was born in Petersburg, VA on October 22, 1944, a son of Dr. Spencer Vaughan Perkins, Sr. and Ruby Wells Perkins, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. He was retired from American Express. He served as an elder of North Spray Christian Church where he was a strong believer and leader.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Boyte Perkins of the home; his children, Stephanie Merrick and husband Mike of Reidsville, Heath P. Wakefield of Eden; his siblings, Spencer V. Perkins, Jr. and wife Pat of Petersburg, VA, Shirley P. Jezierski and husband Mike of Richmond; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and special nieces.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.

