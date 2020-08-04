1/1
Earl F. Holt, 84, of Disputanta, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born in South Hampton County on September 30, 1935, to the late Clarence and Betty Holt. Mr. Holt was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Air Force. He also retired from Brown and Williamson and Prince George County. He loved listening to George Jones and collecting Indian relics and he always enjoyed his Wednesday coffee at the Hopewell Community Center. Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Holt. He is survived by his children, Betty Fields, Cynthia Harris, Sarah Hoffer and Rebecca McBride (Carl); grandchildren, Christina (Wayne), Brandy (Chad), Caitlin (Phil), Blake, Trey, Danny, Noah and Madison; great-grandchildren, Jillian and Sophie; brother, Clarence Sledge; caregivers, his special girl and primary caregiver, Chantal Jackson-Fountain and Michelle Schulte and many loved ones and special friends he loved dearly including, Ann Sanford, Thomas and Debbie Fields and Wayne Holt. The family will receive guests from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Woodcock officiating. Graveside service to follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
